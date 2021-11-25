Fantasie wins lingerie brand of the year at Drapers Independents

Fuller bust lingerie brand, Fantasie was crowned Lingerie Brand of the Year 2021 at the Drapers Independents Awards

Fantasie is thrilled to announce it has been named Lingerie Brand of the Year at The Drapers Independent Awards 2021.

Drapers, one of the UK’s leading b2b resources for fashion retail. Celebrating the very best independent fashion retailers and brands across the UK and Ireland, the Drapers Independents Awards announced the winners at its London award ceremony. The 18 awards recognised the fashion retailers and brands that have innovated to survive, supported their local communities, and built stronger businesses under the toughest of circumstances.

Wacoal Europe’s Sales Director for UK & Eire, Theresa Garside said: “We are thrilled that Fantasie has won. Our independent customers are hugely important to our business, they are at the core of what we do, so to be acknowledged for this is an honour.”

