Farfetch inspires versatile wardrobes with Spring/Summer Campaign

FARFETCH, the global platform for luxury, unveils its Spring/Summer Campaign. Mexico offers the perfect synergy of bold modernist architecture and raw natural beauty, providing an authentic, high-contrast backdrop for the FARFETCH Spring Summer curation.

Doralice Belli, Head of Merchandising at FARFETCH, said: “Through this campaign, we bring to life a range of personas and diverse styles, seamlessly woven into the season’s defining moments, from the elegance of the wedding season, to the playfulness of a spring escape, to the flair of runway masterpieces. A curated selection that brings together iconic brands such as Prada, Valentino, and Ferragamo, alongside new perspectives like Faithfull the Brand, Tove, Sir. and more.”

Credits: FARFETCH

Credits: FARFETCH

“Our Spring/Summer campaign is a celebration of the versatile wardrobe. From soft tailoring defined by fluid shapes, modern femininity, and effortless polish, to preppy reimagined through playful polos and stripes, the campaign explores a new luxe direction. With a focus on the trans-seasonal wardrobe and key moments like the wedding season, the campaign champions colour in all its forms: warm spice-rack tones, delicate pastels, bold pops, all beautifully brought to life through vibrant, expressive imagery,” added Doralice Belli, Head of Merchandising at FARFETCH.

By choosing Mexico, a vibrant market, as the backdrop for our editorial campaign, we highlight our ability to connect fashion lovers with the world's best brands and boutiques, no matter where they are or their destination.

Credits: FARFETCH

The campaign features a cast of models, including Amanda Murphy, who perfectly embody the season’s effortless spring aesthetic. Whether preparing for a spring getaway, seeking relaxed tailoring, or attending the first weddings of the season, the campaign presents versatile pieces that adapt effortlessly to every destination, every style, and every special moment.

The FARFETCH Spring/Summer Campaign will be amplified globally across Farfetch.com and social media, including Instagram and TikTok.