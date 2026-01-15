Farfetch reveals 2026 Lunar New Year Campaign featuring an exclusive capsule in partnership with Ami Paris

FARFETCH, the global platform for luxury, announces its 2026 Lunar New Year Campaign, featuring an exclusive collection in partnership with AMI Paris. The collection is part of a broader edit celebrating the arrival of the Year of the Fire Horse, and includes sweaters, cardigans, hoodies, T-shirts and shirts featuring intarsia-knit horse motifs and embroidered logos.

Launching on Monday, 19 January and running for three weeks, the Lunar New Year edit will be available globally. It invites customers to embrace the spirit of renewal and prosperity with a curation infused with festive symbolism, celebrating the energy of the Year of the Fire Horse.

Credits: FARFETCH

Doralice Belli, Head of Merchandising at FARFETCH, said: "We are delighted to present this curated selection of Lunar New Year collections, led by our exclusive capsule with AMI Paris. Our goal is to serve as the ultimate destination for our customers during key cultural moments, providing them with a unique blend of iconic tailoring and effortless streetwear. With a vibrant palette signifying good fortune and strength, this campaign perfectly captures the celebratory spirit of the Year of the Fire Horse through a truly exclusive lens."

In addition to the AMI Paris exclusives, FARFETCH will also launch a comprehensive selection that includes a focus on partywear and gifting, ensuring a diverse range of styles and interpretations of the festive season to cater to every taste.

The campaign also includes capsules from Burberry, Diesel, Etro, Marc Jacobs, Marni, Moncler, Thom Browne and Tory Burch.