Farfetch showcases Fall/Winter 2025 campaign

Farfetch, the global destination for luxury, unveils its new Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, highlighted by a new cast of models and creatives.

The campaign features a dynamic group of talent, with a cast including models Maya Stepper, Julez Smith, and Youssef Rocha, alongside acclaimed actress and model Fan Bingbing.

Credits: Farfetch

Set in the city, the campaign showcases key pieces and trends for the new season — luxe textures, earth tones, power dressing and relaxed tailoring — from brands including Miu Miu, Valentino Garavani, Dolce&Gabbana and Ferragamo, and new labels such as NN07 and Reese Cooper.

Credits: Farfetch

The campaign cements FARFETCH as the destination for global luxury, highlighted by a diverse cast of tastemakers. Seen it? Love it? Want it? Need it? Farfetch it.

Credits: Farfetch

The FW25 will be available on www.farfetch.com