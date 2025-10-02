Farfetch showcases Fall/Winter 2025 campaign
Farfetch, the global destination for luxury, unveils its new Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, highlighted by a new cast of models and creatives.
The campaign features a dynamic group of talent, with a cast including models Maya Stepper, Julez Smith, and Youssef Rocha, alongside acclaimed actress and model Fan Bingbing.
Set in the city, the campaign showcases key pieces and trends for the new season — luxe textures, earth tones, power dressing and relaxed tailoring — from brands including Miu Miu, Valentino Garavani, Dolce&Gabbana and Ferragamo, and new labels such as NN07 and Reese Cooper.
The campaign cements FARFETCH as the destination for global luxury, highlighted by a diverse cast of tastemakers. Seen it? Love it? Want it? Need it? Farfetch it.
The FW25 will be available on www.farfetch.com