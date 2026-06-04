Farfetch Unveils Exclusive Bridal and Wedding Guest Collections, Channelling Romance Season

Farfetch, the leading global platform for luxury, has unveiled an exclusive curation of bridalwear and wedding guest attire. The selection features exclusive pieces from Aje, Simone Rocha, Maria Lucia Hohan, and Nina Ricci, offering a romantic and diverse answer to this season’s evolving ceremonial dress codes. The Farfetch modern bridal edit features standout pieces designed to update the traditional wedding look with contemporary flair.

Doralice Belli, Head of Merchandising at Farfetch, said: "We are seeing modern brides moving away from conventional bridal gowns, drawing heavy inspiration from current cultural touchstones, cinema inspiration and iconic celebrity style. The Simone Rocha and Nina Ricci exclusives offer options for the romantic idealist, but also for the bride who leans into structural silhouettes or a minimalist sophistication.”

The wedding guest exclusive outfits span from romantic ruffled dresses from Aje in pastel shades, to stunning liquid metal gowns from Maria Lucia Hohan, to minimalist gowns in light blue and pink from Nina Ricci.

Doralice Belli added: “For those invitees grappling with a last-minute outfit issue or receiving an eleventh-hour event invitation, Farfetch First offers an essential solution. It ensures that a selection of these exclusive items can reach them as soon as the next day across Europe.”