FARFETCH Unveils Pre-Fall Campaign: Mastering Transeasonal Style

FARFETCH, the leading global platform for luxury, today unveils its exclusive Pre-Fall campaign, shot in Margate, in southeastern England.

Photographed by Alessandro Furchino Capria, the campaign juxtaposes FARFETCH’s high-impact luxury offering with the quiet of 1960s suburban architecture and coastal landscapes. Grounding this season’s key trends in an authentic setting, the selection is a definitive guide to transeasonal style, effortlessly balancing relaxed summer elegance with structured autumn tailoring for the return to the office and everyday dressing.

Credits: FARFETCH

Doralice Belli, Head of Merchandising at FARFETCH, said: "Defined for the post-holiday return, this exclusive selection offers versatile and polished pieces that transition seamlessly from late summer into fall. For our discerning global community, customers who master their own style, this edit offers diverse options for the seasonal shift.”

Credits: FARFETCH

The key transeasonal trends, according to FARFETCH:

The power of Red: Establishing itself as the must-have colour of the season, red takes centre stage in this Pre-Fall curation with guidance on how to confidently incorporate it into a modern wardrobe, whether as a bold statement coat or a subtle pop of colour through accessories.

The "Sportif" aesthetic: Following a sports-focused summer that captured global attention, the "Sportif" trend evolves into cooler weather. This Pre-Fall selection highlights how to balance athletic-inspired silhouettes with luxury tailoring for a sleek, modern look.

Elevated co-ords: Matching sets for both menswear and womenswear receive a dedicated Fall update where these coordinated ensembles create the ultimate foundation for versatile, effortless outfit building throughout the transeasonal period.

The complete Pre-Fall curation and campaign editorial are now live and available to explore on FARFETCH.com and the FARFETCH app.

Credits: FARFETCH

About FARFETCH

FARFETCH is the global platform for the luxury fashion industry, connecting customers in over 190 countries and territories with items from over 1,400 of the world’s most sought-after brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury.