Fashion accessory label Laurence Delvallez brings you the complete festive look for Christmas

Christmas is approaching, it’s the most festive season of the year, are you having trouble finding matching accessories? Don’t worry, Laurence Delvallez got you covered! The former jewelry label has made fabulous steps transforming into a fashion accessory label with its recent releases in the past two months.

Image: Laurence Delvallez

In October, Laurence Delvallez launched the waist belt collection to further emphasize the female curves, they can easily match with your coat, blazer, knit dress to add extra feminine statement. Two weeks later, the label brought back the iconic bonnie bag which was initially launched two years ago, three new colors are now available for everyone. The bonnie bag is the perfect outfit extension you can bring to both fancy Christmas parties and cozy family dinners, it's also a real must-have for every woman who wants to travel handsfree with all your essentials close to you. In the beginning of November, using the same material of bonnie bag (Italian leather) and jewelries (Italian resin), Laurence Delvallez launched its key holder and card holder collection whose colors match with the recent HIDDEN collection. The dedicated details will definitely provide you deserved attention.

Image: Laurence Delvallez

Founded in 2013, Laurence Delvallez was just a little jewelry brand located in Waregem, Belgium. Now they are proud to say that they are a Belgian accessories brand who will expand internationally in the coming years. This is a dream come true, because Laurence wants to bring Belgian fashion and quality to the rest of the world!

Shop your Christmas look on laurencedelvallez.be, it’s the time of the year for you to steal the show!