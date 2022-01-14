FASHION DISTRIBUTION AGENCY, LOVE BRANDS ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH ICONIC FASHION HOUSE, KARL LAGERFELD

Award-Winning fashion distribution agency, Love Brands, has been appointed the new UK distributor for KARL LAGERFELD.

The house of KARL LAGERFELD was born in 1984 and shares the iconic vision and design aesthetic of its founder, Karl Lagerfeld, fused with a contemporary, forwardlooking spirit. The brand celebrates his colossal legacy and breathes his passion, intuition and inexhaustible creativity into the core of its DNA.

This new partnership continues Love Brands foray into the premium market, with an elevation of all brands represented. This strategy coincides with the launch of their impressive new website, B2B Webshop and a focused social media presence.

Love Brands welcomes the brand to a new showroom space in Metropolitan Wharf, East London. This marks the third showroom for the agency, who will commence selling the KARL LAGERFELD AW22 collection in January 2022. The collection will include Women’s apparel and both Women’s & Men’s denim, accessories and intimate apparel.