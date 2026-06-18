Fashion Trends 2026: between minimalism and maximalism Lectra presents a summer of contrasts and value

With summer just a few months away, the fashion industry is confirming a structural transformation that is already underway: the definitive shift towards ‘premiumization’. But what will be the key garments, the dominant trends, and how are prices evolving?

Lectra – a leading provider of industrial technology solutions for the fashion market, has analyzed data from Retviews, its AI-powered solution specializing in competitive intelligence and automated benchmarking, to identify the latest fashion trends and how brands are adapting their strategies and pricing to navigate an increasingly complex landscape.

“In a market characterized by more discerning consumers and growing competitive pressure, the real shift is the move from volume to value,” comments Antonella Capelli, Lectra’s President for EMEA. “Today, the fashion industry finds itself competing with spending on other types of experiential and discretionary spending, from travel to leisure, and this requires brands to strengthen their cultural and perceived value. At the same time, persistent cost pressures and differences between markets, such as between the United States and Europe, require increasingly targeted pricing and sourcing strategies. Thanks to Retviews’ insights, it is possible to interpret these dynamics and make more informed, growth-oriented decisions.”

From T-shirts to sequins: the clash between minimalism and maximalism returns in the Spring/Summer 2026 collection

Whilst demand for essential, timeless pieces is on the rise, there is also a strong desire for self-expression.

Retviews data shows that premium basics dominate the product ranges: T-shirts have seen a 41% increase (22% in the United States), whilst denim has risen by 47%. Shirts (up 13%) and outerwear (up 17%) remain must-haves, in line with a growing focus on versatility and durability.

At the same time, however, maximalism is also making a comeback, bringing a touch of glamour to everyday wear. For this Spring/Summer season, sequins are up by 40% and fringe by 34%, a sign of an aesthetic that responds to the need for escapism and individuality, further fueled by the boom in resale and vintage fashion.

1990s minimalism is dominating the season, driven by a renewed cultural interest in a streamlined, sophisticated wardrobe, aided by the resurgence in popularity of style icon Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy following the series Love Story. According to Retviews data, certain iconic items are enjoying a real resurgence, with capri pants (+62%), flip-flops (+73%) and stripes (+8%).

Denim remains a must-have (+21% in product ranges), but its silhouettes are evolving: low-rise styles (+22%) and bootcut styles (+15%) are on the rise, whilst flares (+94%) and cargo jeans (+108%) are experiencing a real boom. In contrast, the popularity of baggy jeans is on the decline (-5%).

Furthermore, there is also a strong functional element. The utility style, ranging from technical jackets to cargo pants (+8%) – is gaining ground in collections, reflecting a growing fusion of fashion, comfort and lifestyle. This trend can be attributed to the rise of the wellness culture and sports communities, which are increasingly influencing the language of everyday clothing.

Color: between expressiveness and wearability

For the SS 2026 collections, there is a strong trend, particularly in the mid-range segment, towards color palettes that are both expressive and versatile. According to Retviews data, orange stands out as one of the season’s fastest-growing shades (+150% year-on-year), driven by its influence on the catwalks of brands such as Chanel, Valentino, Dior, Prada and Loewe. Cherry red is also consolidating its presence (+50%), establishing itself as a livelier evolution of the burgundy seen in the previous season.

At the same time, more versatile shades are emerging and continue to drive commercial performance. Blue has seen a 23% increase, boosted both by moments of high cultural visibility and by the prominence of denim and high-quality basics. Brown (+75%) remains one of the dominant colors, whilst the blue-brown combination has established itself as one of the season’s signature pairings, reflecting a broader trend towards understated, sophisticated and easy-to-wear palettes.

Pricing trends: the new balance between premiumization and perceived value

The Spring/Summer season confirms a trend that is now well established: the mass and mid-market segments are increasingly behaving like the luxury sector. Retviews data highlights double-digit price rises for players such as Zara and Gap, reflecting a gradual shift towards premiumization in the product range. This trend is reinforced by the intensification of collaborations with high-profile designers, from John Galliano for Zara to Zac Posen for Gap, right through to Stella McCartney’s return with H&M, which boost the creative credibility of mass-market brands and justify further price rises. This is a ‘high-low’ model, in which an aspirational approach coexists with affordability, giving rise to long-term premiumization strategies.

2026 marks the triumph of conscious spending: people are buying less, but better, prioritizing quality, durability and versatility. This is reflected in the growth of premium basics, the rise in average prices (outerwear +9% in the EU, +17% in the US; shirts +4% in the EU, +9% in the US) and in the renewed momentum of denim, with ranges expanding significantly in the EU (+50% year-on-year) and prices rising (+7% in the EU, +1% in the US), a sign of the premiumization of essential garments. In this context, ‘value’ takes center stage: according to recent PWC data, 74% of consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable and traceable products.

Overall, a definitive shift is becoming apparent: mass-market and mid-market collections are now structurally more expensive than they were two years ago, not as a result of temporary fluctuations, but due to a strategic repositioning. In this context, a brand’s success will depend on its ability to interpret the concept of value in a credible way, translating it into desirable, durable products that meet the expectations of an increasingly discerning consumer.