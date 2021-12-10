FAVORITE by ZAMT

With FAVORITE, ZAMT BERLIN introduces its first apparel line. Following the principles of premium, fair and timeless, ZAMT reinvents fashion essentials. The name FAVORITE refers to those pieces in your wardrobe you always reach back to, no matter the season, no matter the trends. These are the clothes that you wear for years and never get tired of, the understated minimalism that allows a thousand different combinations.

Only deadstock or sustainable fabrics, sourced in Europe are used for these styles, minimizing the negative effects of transport and guaranteering that the raw materials are not treated with environmentally harming chemicals. During the design phase, durability is always in the front of our minds, therefore we use high-quality materials like wool and organic cotton. The designs are transseasonal and timeless, which eventually adds to the durability of the pieces.

Just like the sourcing, the manufacturing is ethically done in Europe, specifically in Italy and Portugal. Our manufacturers are selected with great care, ensuring a non-exploitative environment and fair working conditions. To make sure there is no overproduction, we produce in small batches, at the same time this gives us the freedom to experiment with different colors and fabrics, adding to the uniqueness of each FAVORITE.