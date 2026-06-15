Ferragamo presents new pre-spring 2027 collection

For pre-spring 2027, Maximilian Davis continues to explore the period of Ferragamo's founding—the 1920s—re-examining it through the prism of modernity and the house's historical codes.

The expressive elegance of the era's stars and their liberated style of dress return to the forefront. They are now accompanied by the artists and creatives who surrounded them, whose explorations of collage influence both the shapes and constructions. “What I appreciated was how linear everything felt in the work I was looking at; the combination of textures and colours,” says Davis. “I wanted to see how we could be more referential in terms of our inspiration.”

Credits: Ferragamo

Credits: Ferragamo

Throughout the collection, the visual language of surrealism and cubism is translated into patchworks of colour and texture. This is seen in gold lamé applied to a drop-waist chiffon dress, and washed georgette with transparent crêpe inserts decorated with lines of embroidered stitching. Prints that reference the house's approach to using scarves are altered by knife pleat plissé, and draped silks are fluid in form but intersected with a strong graphic quality.

Sportswear from the 1920s provides silhouette-enhancing details, such as contrast piping on tailored garments or leather finishes on nylon windbreakers. Meanwhile, menswear silhouettes reconfigure classicism when adapted for women, lending them a carefree elegance. “This season, I was also looking at the more casual side of the period,” explains Davis. “I have always referenced the more glamorous parts, and Salvatore's Hollywood clients, so this time I also wanted to look at daywear.”

Credits: Ferragamo

Credits: Ferragamo

In accessories, this elegant functionality is reflected in the introduction of a clean-lined bucket bag, alongside the Cara model, which is reinterpreted in a new, more flexible silhouette with expanded dimensions. The collection's patchwork sensibility continues through the iconic Hug silhouette, now expressed in leather and suede stripes, while the Soft bag appears in both shiny olive-finished eel skin and tobacco-toned eel skin.

For men, a reversible, deconstructed leather tote bag with a Gancini clip is lined in contrasting suede. A single-piece shoulder bag is constructed from dark Barolo leather, and the Hug model is presented in brown crocodile-print suede.

Credits: Ferragamo

In footwear, key silhouettes from autumn/winter 2026 (FW26) are continued, while a new flatform sandal, decorated with a Gancini buckle, is introduced.

The Gancini also appears on the upper of a new leather stiletto and other designs, such as a T-bar chain or encircling the foot. In menswear, classic loafers and Oxford shoes are presented in both clean, polished versions and with Gancini details.