Ferragamo presents the Pre-Spring 2026 Collection: Timeless, essential elegance

For Ferragamo 's Pre-Spring 2026 collection, Maximilian Davis explores the idea of timeless, essential elegance through the generations of garments found in an Italian wardrobe. “Ferragamo is family,” he explains. “And I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about pieces that have been passed down through generations in a family: heirloom pieces, each of which has a sense of importance and meaning behind it.”

From a contemporary perspective, echoes of disparate eras emerge and align: the delicate lace of 1920s lingerie is now transferred to daywear; a mid-century wrap silhouette shapes a double-faced cashmere coat; the expressive 1980s glamour of a wool shrug. In menswear, tailoring is deconstructed or formed from jersey; pyjama silhouettes are formed from silk cotton monograms; leather jackets are aged with an antique grain.

The previously perceived exoticism of animal prints and furs is transferred to dresses whose drape distorts their pattern or appears ethereally transposed onto shirts and elegant kaftans. The texture of crocodile is stamped on the toes of men's Tramezza Oxfords and dissolves into a shimmering sheen on the upper. A bandana print drawn from the house's 1990s archive enlivens a satchel, while principles of bandana dressing key to Ferragamo's heritage are reconsidered, becoming the fringed hems of cashmere dresses or accents on wool bags and shoulder bags. The result is the understated eclecticism of a wardrobe comprised of beloved pieces conceived and crafted to last a lifetime.

Footwear and handbags

In footwear, the lace of a 1930s Salvatore-designed shoe becomes the macramé body of a new stiletto pump, and a 1968 buckled court shoe is refigured through a new lens, with contrasting leather and a Gancini detail. A new pointy-toe bootie is rendered in black patent leather with zebra-print fur, while flashes of gold come courtesy of eel loafers and wedge mules. Ferragamo red continues to feature sleek round-toe sandals. “When I say each piece has a meaning, it’s an idea Salvatore had from the beginning,” Davis reflects. “Each shoe had a purpose, whether it was for Marilyn Monroe’s performances or for Georgia O’Keefe in her everyday life.”

In handbags, a multipurpose tote in caramel-colored leather with a gold Gancini closure debuts, while a soft, rounded bucket bag inspired by a '90s silhouette is reworked and reintroduced. Reflecting Ferragamo's craftsmanship and heritage, the iconic Soft Hug silhouette is formed with a hand-woven leather handle, and a spacious tote bag is woven from leather with a Viennese straw pattern, curved and relaxed in shape. For men, washed canvas totes are decorated with a reworked logo created by Lucio Venna for the house in the '30s, while crossbody bags are embossed in crocodile leather.

