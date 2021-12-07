FHCM updates the fashion industry on Covid-19 related protocols and aids
To follow up on our previous newsletters and media releases, The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) has recently issued updated information related to the following topics:
1 Updates of the health and safety protocol in companies
2 Update on partial activity regime
3 Apprenticeship financial aid
4 Solidarity fund
5 Coverage of fixed costs
6 Support for the payment of social security contributions
7 Launching a transition fund
8 Participatory recovery loan and stimulus bonds
The note can be found here