FILA expands its low-profile sneaker franchise following the success of “Echappe”

Following the strong momentum of its hit model “Echappe,” FILA is further strengthening its footwear franchise by expanding its “Low Profile” sneaker offering.

Operated by Misto Korea, FILA announced on the 5th the broader rollout of “Ritmo Sleek” and “GLIO,” two models that reinterpret the brand’s heritage archives through a modern lens. The collection aligns with the ongoing “Low Profile” sneaker trend—defined by slim silhouettes and lower insteps—that continues to gain traction across the global fashion market.

First unveiled last year at the FILA Brand Experience Center in Biella, Italy, the models have already generated significant interest among fashion enthusiasts. In particular, the Black colorway of the Ritmo Sleek recorded rapid sell-outs in key sizes during its early release at the end of last year, underscoring strong consumer demand. Building on that response, FILA is now accelerating the full-scale market rollout of the franchise.

The Ritmo Sleek reinterprets the upper design of the 2004 “SCRIPT SPIKE,” combining a clean silhouette with refined color palettes for versatile styling. The range includes the “Ritmo Sleek LX” (Black, Matcha, Yellow), crafted in premium suede for a more elevated look, and the nylon-based “Ritmo Sleek” (Blue, Burgundy), offering a lighter and more casual aesthetic.

GLIO draws inspiration from the 1996 “PRO STABILE 1000.” Reflecting both the balletcore and low-profile sneaker trends, GLIO incorporates subtle satin detailing, enabling styling that transitions seamlessly from sporty to dressier ensembles. The model is available in Silver Moon, Cream, and Pink.

To further highlight the collection, FILA unveiled a visual campaign featuring Global Brand Ambassador Han So-hee. The campaign emphasizes contemporary low-profile styling and showcases the versatility of the expanded franchise.

A representative from Misto Korea commented, “Building on FILA’s heritage, we aim to present a differentiated interpretation of the low-profile trend through distinctive textures and colorways. Following the strong response during the early release phase, we expect the expanded franchise to gain further momentum throughout the season.”