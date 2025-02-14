Filmore Launches New Collection Featuring a Real Robot

Filmore is proud to unveil its latest premium sneaker collection, brought to life through an extraordinary collaboration with TUe and Tech United. At the heart of this campaign is Spot, the iconic robot dog, who takes center stage in a visionary blend of technology and fashion. This unique partnership pushes the boundaries of creativity and innovation, setting the tone for Filmore’s boldest campaign yet.

A blend of modern aesthetics and natural materials

Filmore’s new footwear collection embodies the brand’s commitment to clean design and sustainability. Inspired by the beauty of nature, the collection features clean lines, raw edges, and natural materials. Blending modern hues with minimalist aesthetics & timeless designs ensure that each piece seamlessly transcends seasons.

Credits: Filmore

This season also marks an important step in Filmore’s ongoing journey toward more sustainable footwear. As part of this development, several designs in the collection have been made fully vegan. A milestone in our commitment to responsible craftsmanship.

Credits: Filmore

This campaign represents a fusion of tradition and innovation. By collaborating with TUe and Tech United, Filmore created something truly unique, a collection and a story that symbolize Future Proof Footwear. Discover Filmore’s latest collection and experience the future of footwear.