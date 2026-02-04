'Find Your Balance' – Deichmann launches first TV marketing campaign for New Balance trainers
With its new 'Find Your Balance' campaign, Deichmann is presenting its current range of New Balance trainers for women and men. The campaign features a modern, urban brand identity that brings the concept of balance as an attitude to life. It will run from February 2 to March 8, 2026, across Europe via point-of-sale, online video, TV and social media, supported by influencer collaborations.
Balance as an attitude: a focus on authentic presentation
Both the campaign film and its visuals show young people in real, everyday moments. They see balance, meaning composure and authenticity, not as a trend but as a lived attitude. Friendship, encounters and small scenes of togetherness are at the core of the campaign. Each shot appears unfiltered and natural, a deliberate move away from a high-gloss aesthetic.
The visual language focuses on movement, dynamism and human connection. The campaign is defined by spontaneous, honest moments that resonate with the lifestyle of young people.
“We are celebrating real urban moments and showing how balance is created in everyday life through encounters, movement and style. Our New Balance models combine authentic design with modern self-confidence,” explains Marcel Nawrath, head of global creation and brand management at Deichmann.
Target group: Gen Z and millennials
The campaign targets Gen Z and millennials aged between 18 and 44. This demographic expresses its attitude less through words and more through actions, authenticity and a cosmopolitan lifestyle, including in fashion. The advertised models are priced between 69.99 euros and 79.99 euros.
“New Balance is currently a major influence on the latest trainer trends. With this campaign, we are communicating our expanded range of the brand's trendy Y2K styles. The clean, timeless trainer models perfectly reflect the target group's lifestyle,” explains Danijela Wiese, head of sports brands and licensing management.
'Find Your Balance' will be distributed widely across all relevant channels, reaching consumers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as in eleven other European markets.
The campaign was once again created in-house under the creative direction of Marcel Nawrath, head of global creation and brand management and executive creative director. It includes a 45-second long edit, 20-second pre-rolls, social media snippets and campaign stills.
Credits
Head of global creation and brand management/executive creative director: Marcel Nawrath
Team lead AI – creative innovation & art direction: Burak Yilmaz Kececiler
Director / DOP: Imran Christian
Photographer: Lukas Korschan
Production company: North South Productions
Executive producer: Eric Gukelberger
Head of production: Jonathan Michalowsky
Art department: Cathi van Pletzen
Local stylist: Michael Beaumont Cooper
Hair and make-up artist: Cym Clarke
Steadicam operator: Rhett Mullins
Post: Paul Spiers c/o Then
Studio grading: Liam Cockcroft c/o Then
Studio music & audio: 86 Tales
