Finding the Future in the Past: NIGO Reimagines Moncler & Mercedes-Benz Heritage

Powered by the Moncler Genius platform for co-creation, multi-hyphenate design talent NIGO has created the Moncler x Mercedes-Benz by NIGO collection and the G-Class Past II Future limited-edition car, fusing 80s and 90s design with New York hip hop culture.

As a designer, entrepreneur, record producer and DJ, the Japanese polymath NIGO is well-versed in archival research for his creations. “I always refer to the past,” he says. “In Japan, there is a saying that goes Learn from the past to create something new.” For this three-pronged co-creation, he had plenty of material to explore – drawing from the rich histories of Moncler, Mercedes-Benz, and his lifelong passion for music.

In entering the Moncler Genius roster, NIGO has created a personal interpretation of the Moncler universe, further strengthened by the instantly recognizable iconography of Mercedes-Benz. The collection is a fusion of the quintessential mountain-born brand and the quintessential car brand, accelerated through the eyes of a creator that’s accustomed to working as a cultural connector.

The designs merge brand signifiers: the G-Class is rendered on prints and embroidery, and photographic outdoor scenes from Moncler’s archives are reimagined on new city layers. The line-up has a strong feeling of vintage Americana with varsity jackets, hoodies, and checked shirts that match the car’s interior – and a washed-denim jacket and matching pant set present a recognizable NIGO look. A signature Moncler puffer is adorned with the Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star, and a heritage Moncler font adds statement lettering to base layers.

The collection is showcased in a series of images captured by Thibaut Grevet. Inspired by New York rooftop parties, the campaign features a cast of models wearing the new collection, gathered as friends in the Mercedes-Benz vehicle, with a NYC water tower in the background. An accompanying documentary film explores NIGO’s co-creation process, highlighting how he builds a deeply referential presence – where the future is driven by the past.

First unveiled at Moncler’s immersive The City of Genius show in Shanghai in 2024, the Moncler x Mercedes-Benz by NIGO collection is now available in select Moncler stores and on moncler.com.

Moncler, Mercedes-Benz & NIGO Unite NYC’s Creative Scene

Last night, the launch of the Moncler x Mercedes-Benz by NIGO collection and the co-created G-Class Past II Future brought together New York’s creative communities for an evening celebrating the power of creativity and collaboration.

The newly opened Mercedes-Benz of Manhattan flagship dealership hosted friends of Moncler, Mercedes-Benz, and NIGO, including Alton Mason, Chloe Wise, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Joey Badass, Kaws, Miles Chamley-Watson, Peyton List, Quil Lemons, Tobe & Fat Nwigwe.

Guests stepped into a blacked-out photocall elevator-turned-time portal, arriving at a past-inspired gallery showcasing vintage cars. They then moved deeper into the futuristic, newly renovated showroom, now transformed into a dining hall. Popped trunks of vehicles served as a bar, while automotive-inspired cuisine by the chefs of New York’s celebrated Nami Nori and desserts by innovative pastry chef Eunjin Lee were served.

The dining table reflected key elements of the co-created G-Class, such as metal bodywork, golden flower vases recalling the shape of jerrycans, puffer elements, and checked patterns from the car’s interior. Wait staff dressed as mechanics served dessert from gleaming toolboxes.

The event embodied a fusion of past and future, inviting guests to explore a space illuminated by the G-Class Past II Future car and signature elements from Moncler, Mercedes-Benz, and NIGO.