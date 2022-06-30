Fiorelli launches new e-commerce digital flagship

Fiorelli, the established handbag and accessories brand, launched a new e-commerce digital flagship website in March. The enhanced site is built to offer a seamless shopping experience and is expected to drive significant revenue for the brand.

Fiorelli’s all-female London-based design team strives to combine functionality and quality to create desirable and affordable styles that keep you stylish and organised, whatever the occasion. The team is meticulous when it comes to detail, and each style is designed to stand the test of time. Fiorelli believes a handbag is not just an accessory but a finishing touch to an outfit and a trusty companion to carry your essentials in style. In addition, the brand does not use animal products in its collections.

Courtesy of Fiorelli

“We’re excited to expand our audiences and continue building our brand that people know and love. We’re working with a fantastic performance marketing agency to help propel our growth and deliver new products to both new and existing customers,” said Nicole Cottrell, Fiorelli’s Digital Marketing Manager.

Courtesy of Fiorelli

“The brand is on the cusp of an exciting period of growth, with a major milestone being the launch of the new website. It was critical to focus on the user journey and ensure a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience,” said Holly Tebbutt, Fiorelli’s DTC Trading Manager.

Courtesy of Fiorelli

Fiorelli offers a range of backpacks, crossbody bags, tote bags, grab bags and purses, with some of their best-selling styles being the Anna backpack and Finley backpack.

Centric Brands acquired the Fiorelli brand in November 2021.