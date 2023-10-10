First Look At MA.STRUM Spring Summer 2024 Campaign

Military inspired outerwear brand MA.STRUM has unveiled several lifestyle images from its forthcoming Spring Summer 2024 shoot. Located in an industrial setting, the collection celebrates the space where military styling meets sportswear.

Constantly pushing fabric innovation and reinterpreting service wear, next season will see technical seersucker nylons, laminated fabrics sitting alongside natural cotton/linen and washed gabardines.

Overshirts, mixed-media sweats, field jackets and ponchos (pictured above) offer the wearer a variety of usage throughout the warmer season. Many of these newly created styles enjoy unique removable branding placements (see below), at odds with the usual right shoulder logo holding position.

Credits: MA.STRUM

The addition of swimwear completes the total look, with a variety of bright colours such as Pumice, Candy, Aquatic and Lavender added to compliment the brands perennial palette of Jet Black, Ink Navy and Oil Slick.

Credits: MA.STRUM

For wholesale/stockist enquiries contact [email protected]