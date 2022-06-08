First Showroom in Paris for Ucon Acrobatics

Current Update

This season there is a big highlight for us since we are showing our seasonal collection Spring 23 for the first time at a showroom in Paris together with Daily Paper and ARTE. We collaborate with Talk Studio (https://www.talk-studio.fr/) and show our collection at galerie joseph (https://galeriejoseph.com/espace-evenementiel-paris-froissart/). Its super exciting since the appointments will only be by invitation, so let’s see how this go. Beside the showroom in Paris, we still show at SEEK Berlin, Maison Paris, Pitti Florence and some smaller shows in Canada, Spain & Asia. The collection itself is focusing on new categories such as wallets, bottles, beanies & scarfs beside strong new silhouettes and colors for our bags & backpack collection. Since we are selling more and more products to female fashion boutiques and department stores the smaller backpack silhouettes are key focus such as the Vito Mini or Masao Mini.

Ucon Acrobatics, SS23, courtesy of the brand

How has the pandemic affected your business?

Especially now in Covid times, the market is very much on the move again. There is a lot of room for new ideas, but there is uncertainty in many places and it is not easy to plan properly. In general, the accessory category bags and backpacks has been hit very hard, because schools and universities aren’t open and nobody is travelling right now. However, since we are a small team and have been operating mainly digitally for many years, we have coped well with the crisis so far, given the circumstances. Of course, it's not just about us, but also about our sales partners, agents and stores with whom we work and for whom we are keeping our fingers crossed that they will come out of the crisis stronger in the medium term.

Ucon Acrobatics, SS23, courtesy of the brand