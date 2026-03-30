Footasylum Doubles Down on Manchester with Major Arndale Flagship Opening

Footasylum is making a bold statement in its home city with the opening of a new 18,000 sq ft flagship store at Manchester Arndale today.

Credits: Footasylum

Located on the ground floor of Exchange Court, the significantly upsized space marks a major investment for the brand, alongside the signing of a new 20-year lease—cementing its long-term commitment to one of the UK’s busiest retail destinations.

The new store creates 14 jobs and introduces an immersive retail environment designed to bring Footasylum’s digital-first energy into the physical space. Shoppers can expect a curated mix of global sportswear heavyweights including Nike, ASICS, HOKA, Saucony and Berghaus, alongside Footasylum exclusives such as Monterrain, Forena and Epic Kid.

Credits: Footasylum

To celebrate launch weekend, the retailer is hosting a series of community-led activations, including live sets from local Manchester DJs, in-store moments with Crep Protect, and brand collaborations with adidas and Slim Chickens. Expect giveaways, games and influencer appearances across Exchange Square throughout the weekend.

The opening reflects continued momentum for Footasylum, following strong performance across its Manchester locations and wider UK retail strategy focused on high-footfall destinations. It also comes as the business accelerates international growth, with recent expansion into Europe and the Gulf region through key distribution and retail partnerships.

Howard Tattersall, Chief Marketing Officer at Footasylum, said: “Manchester is at the very heart of Footasylum’s DNA, and this flagship is about more than just space—it’s about creating a true streetwear destination that connects our community, culture and product in one place.”