For the man who wants more than “just a suit”: A fish named Fred delivers for wedding season

Wedding season is on the way, and with it comes a familiar challenge: travelling with a suit that hopefully still looks like a suit when you arrive. Anyone who has ever packed formalwear knows the feeling, you fold it neatly, place it carefully in your bag… and somehow it still comes out looking like it’s been on its own little adventure.

That’s exactly where Fred’s Threads makes all the difference. This sublabel is designed for men who want to look sharp without the hassle. The kind of man who moves from place to place, who might combine a wedding with a weekend trip, or who simply doesn’t have time to turn a hotel bathroom into a makeshift steam room. Fred’s Threads tackles the problem at its core: fabrics that don’t wrinkle, even when they’ve spent hours in a bag.

Credits: A fish named Fred

It almost feels like cheating, in the best possible way. The suits have a modern, refined look. No loud prints, but subtle textures, soft colours and a fit that moves with you throughout the day. Perfect for a sunny ceremony, a dinner that runs late, or a dance floor that gets a little too lively. You’ll look fresh from start to finish, even when the champagne flows generously.

And that’s exactly why Fred’s Threads works so well for weddings: it takes the stress out of something that should be fun. No worries about unwanted creases or last minute ironing, just put it on and go.

For guests who prefer something with a bit more expression, A fish named Fred brings a different kind of energy to the wedding season: colourful, bold and full of character. Where Fred’s Threads focuses on calm simplicity, A fish named Fred adds a playful twist with prints, details and surprising combinations that give an outfit that extra touch.

Credits: A fish named Fred

It’s made for the man who likes adding a creative edge to his formal look, someone who wants to appear polished while still showing something unique. Whether it’s a blazer with a striking lining, a shirt that sparks conversation or a print that adds subtle flair without stealing the spotlight, A fish named Fred offers joyful, character driven style that fits perfectly with a festive day.

Whether you choose the refined elegance of Fred’s Threads or the expressive style of A fish named Fred, your outfit will always feel right for the occasion. Fresh, comfortable and full of personality, ready for a wedding day you’ll remember for a long time.