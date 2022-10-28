Five years, 10 collections and tens of thousands of jeans later, here we are, presenting you with our newest SS23 collection.

To find inspiration for this collection, I went back to the very roots of Fox Factor. I researched women who have inspired me since I was a little kid. Bold, brave and fierce women who know exactly what they want and are not afraid to go get it.

All of this is the cornerstone of Fox Factor’s DNA and I really wanted to let this shine through in the newest collection.

That’s why for the SS23 collection, the styles are more diverse than ever. I wanted to offer our classic bestsellers but also show some exciting new styles.

We went all out with bolder colors, fashion-forward detailing, new washings and lots of different styles from skinny to wide-legged but never compromising on our amazing curvy fit and high-end quality.

We shot most of this collection around the beach so we could strip it back to its bare essentials.

Nothing to hide, just damn good jeans.

Picture: Fox Factor, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand