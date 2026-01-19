Francisco Lindor and New Balance unveil update to the Lindor v3

New Balance today unveiled the Lindor v3, the latest baseball cleat created in collaboration with powerhouse shortstop Francisco Lindor. Designed to bring off-the-field style to the diamond while pushing performance, the Lindor v3 blends bold aesthetics with innovative technology.

Designed with Francisco’s vision, the Lindor v3 has a simplified pattern on the upper that is both visually striking and rich with personalized details. Inspired by the Flower of Life, the design reflects his belief in the interconnectedness of all things and his commitment to finding beauty in repetition. The circular design ties back to Francisco’s own mantra, ‘Be Consistent,’ with a pattern that mirrors the steady, intentional approach he brings to both his game and the creation of his signature line.

The Lindor v3 has a “N” lock logo inspired from New Balance lifestyle models that Francisco likes to wear off the field and features a FuelCell midsole providing an angular design engineered to deliver a propulsive underfoot sensation, helping players explode into every step. With no traditional laces, the dual toggle lacing system creates a zonal, customizable fit. Francisco’s imprint is featured throughout the cleat with his signature on the heel, “Be Consistent” on the right shoe insert, and “Stay Positive” on the left.

Lindor Coco AO 2. Credits: New Balance

“I’ve always believed that consistency creates greatness and the Flower of Life captures that perfectly,” said New Balance athlete Francisco Lindor. “It’s about repetition, energy, and growth. We brought that same spirit into the Lindor v3 so players can feel that intention every time they lace up.”

“Francisco brings an incredible mix of joy, style, and purpose to every design conversation,” said John Welch, Product Manager, Baseball Footwear. “His love for the game is captivating, and his passion for fashion pushes us to think bigger every time. He challenged us to build a shoe that reflects his ‘Be Consistent’ philosophy and the performance demands of today’s game – the Lindor v3 is the result of a true creative relationship.”

The Lindor v3 will be available in adult and youth sizes starting February 23 online and at select retailers for a suggested retail price of 75 to 150 USD.