Frasers launches Cat Deeley Spring Edit

Frasers Group, leading retail powerhouse, has officially launched their partnerships between FRASERS and television presenter Cat Deeley.

As part of its rebrand , FRASERS has partnered with Cat to be the face of its 2026 Spring campaign - the brand’s first collaboration since entering its new era. The 100-piece edit - hand-selected by Cat - spanning womenswear, footwear, accessories, kids, home, and beauty is officially live in-store and online.

Credits: FRASERS

Featuring iconic wardrobe staples from household names such as Barbour, Ralph Lauren, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger and Charlotte Tilbury, the curated spring edit reflects Cat’s signature style and timeless British aesthetic. Designed for both casual and formal moments - whether you’re enjoying a luxurious staycation here in the UK, or simply out and about in the countryside - the edit blends premium minimalism with effortless, everyday style.

Credits: FRASERS

Credits: FRASERS

Speaking on the collaboration, Cat Deeley commented ‘‘Working with FRASERS on this Edit was a very full circle ‘pinch me’ moment as my mother has been a House of Fraser (as it was called at the time) shopper since I was a little girl. It is a brand that resonates deeply with me and I am honored to join the FRASERS family with this collaboration.’’