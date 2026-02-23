Fred Perry x Kris Van Assche: Reinventing the Uniform of Youth

Fred Perry announces a new 13-piece capsule collection with Belgian designer Kris Van Assche, reimagining the codes of British heritage sportswear through the lens of contemporary tailoring. Titled Uniform of Youth, the collaboration launches globally on February 19, 2026.

For Van Assche, former Artistic Director of Dior Homme and Berluti, Fred Perry has long been a reference point. Youth culture, sportswear and subcultural identity have consistently informed his work, making the partnership a natural progression. With this project, he brings his minimalist and tailored design language to one of Britain’s most recognisable heritage brands.

Credits: Fred Perry

At the heart of the collection is a dialogue between discipline and rebellion, formality and ease. Fred Perry’s iconic staples are subtly reconstructed. The classic piqué polo is transformed into a buttoned dress shirt complete with a slender, pre-tied black tie, referencing pivotal coming-of-age moments. The traditional tracksuit is reimagined as a pinstriped track suit, combining the comfort of sportswear with the structure and detailing of formal tailoring. Knitwear incorporates trompe-l’oeil effects to create the illusion of layered uniforms, while sweatshirts merge with poplin shirting in hybrid silhouettes.

Rather than breaking with tradition, the collection stretches Fred Perry’s established codes while maintaining the integrity of its DNA. In a time when traditional dress codes are increasingly fluid, the capsule proposes an evolution rather than a disappearance of the suit and the uniform.

Credits: Fred Perry

A recurring floral motif, drawn from Van Assche’s personal photography archive, appears as badges pinned to polos and caps, introducing a romantic counterpoint to the brand’s sharp subcultural references. The designer’s visit to the Fred Perry archives further informed the collection, including the reinterpretation of an archival knit featuring a flower motif, now rendered in monochrome.

The narrative also draws on the legacy of founder Fred Perry, whose use of clothing as a tool of self-presentation and social mobility adds historical depth to the concept of uniform. The collection explores how young people use shared dress codes to define identity while personalising them to express individuality.

Credits: Fred Perry

Designed to be worn across genders, the pieces blur the boundaries between sportswear and tailoring, casual and formal, heritage and modernity. The result is a refined yet rebellious wardrobe that elevates the uniform of youth.

The Fred Perry x Kris Van Assche capsule will be available from February 19, 2026, in selected Fred Perry flagship stores across Europe, Tokyo, Shanghai, Delhi and Sydney, as well as through select global wholesale partners and online. Retail prices range from €80 to €450.