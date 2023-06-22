  • Home
  • Press
  • Fashion
  • Fred's Threads suits by A fish named Fred

Fred's Threads suits by A fish named Fred

PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club

loading...

Fashion

Credits: A fish named Fred

After our triumphant world domination with A Fish Named Fred, we're back with another game-changer: Fred's Threads, our epic technical collection! Brace yourself for 8 three-piece suits and 12 shirts that'll make heads spin.

Picture this: your suit transforms from backpack chaos to wrinkle-free fabulousness after a grueling journey! Who needs ironing boards when you should be sunning on sandy shores?

With Fred's Threads, wrinkles run for cover! Stuff your suit, zip it up, and ta-da! How it works is classified - we signed an ironing board cartel non-disclosure agreement. But trust me, it's pure sorcery!

Join the wrinkle-free rebellion! Your backpack becomes your ironing sidekick. Say farewell to ironing boards and show the world we can rock suits straight out of our packs. Let's unleash fashion mayhem!

Credits: A fish named Fred
A fish named Fred >>
A Fish Named Fred