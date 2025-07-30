French modernity meets timeless classics: UNIQLO and COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS 2025 Fall/Winter collection

International apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces the launch of the UNIQLO and COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS Fall/Winter 2025 collection, available Monday, August 25. This capsule collection by UNIQLO and French brand COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS is rich in refined design details and comprises pieces in carefully selected colours and high-quality materials.

Credits: UNIQLO

Credits: UNIQLO

Modern silhouette in a rich colour palette

The Fall/Winter 2025 collection consists of six items with boxy fits and matching sets. The high-quality corduroy line-up, exuding the allure of French chic, includes trousers with a curved silhouette. Jackets and miniskirts stand out in a casual style. The items can be worn individually or together as a matching set. Knitwear with a distinct focus on material and design creates a simple yet refined silhouette. In addition to navy blue and off-white, a carefully curated colour palette of red, dark green, and chocolate brown complements the autumn and winter outfits.

Credits: UNIQLO

Details of the 2025 Fall/Winter collection

Launch date: August 25, 2025 (Monday)

August 25, 2025 (Monday) Availability: The full collection is available at all UNIQLO stores in the Netherlands and via the UNIQLO online shop.

Credits: UNIQLO

Product line-up - six items

Corduroy Short Jacket - €69.90

Lambswool Mock Neck Sweater - €39.90

Wool Blend Polo Sweater - €39.90

Wool Blend Crew Neck Cardigan - €39.90

Corduroy Curve Trousers - €39.90

Corduroy Mini Skirt - €39.90