French modernity meets timeless classics: UNIQLO and COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS 2025 Fall/Winter collection
loading...
International apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces the launch of the UNIQLO and COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS Fall/Winter 2025 collection, available Monday, August 25. This capsule collection by UNIQLO and French brand COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS is rich in refined design details and comprises pieces in carefully selected colours and high-quality materials.
Modern silhouette in a rich colour palette
The Fall/Winter 2025 collection consists of six items with boxy fits and matching sets. The high-quality corduroy line-up, exuding the allure of French chic, includes trousers with a curved silhouette. Jackets and miniskirts stand out in a casual style. The items can be worn individually or together as a matching set. Knitwear with a distinct focus on material and design creates a simple yet refined silhouette. In addition to navy blue and off-white, a carefully curated colour palette of red, dark green, and chocolate brown complements the autumn and winter outfits.
Details of the 2025 Fall/Winter collection
- Launch date: August 25, 2025 (Monday)
- Availability: The full collection is available at all UNIQLO stores in the Netherlands and via the UNIQLO online shop.
Product line-up - six items
- Corduroy Short Jacket - €69.90
- Lambswool Mock Neck Sweater - €39.90
- Wool Blend Polo Sweater - €39.90
- Wool Blend Crew Neck Cardigan - €39.90
- Corduroy Curve Trousers - €39.90
- Corduroy Mini Skirt - €39.90
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com