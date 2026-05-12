Friend of the House Tyshawn Jones embodies the Louis Vuitton Pre Fall 2026 Menswear Campaign

Louis Vuitton's Pre Fall 2026 Menswear Collection, a reflection of the flaneur under the vision of Creative Director Pharrell Williams, comes to life in a campaign set in Manhattan's Central Park. The series, captured by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, stars, for the first time, Friend of the House Tyshawn Jones. Drawing on Pharrell Williams's interest in the modern Dandy archetype, documentary-style photography and video follow an elegant figure through an urban reserve. The skateboarder's fearlessness and exceptional skill have made a mark on not only the sport itself, but Tyshawn Jones's hometown, the city of New York.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Central Park serves as inspiration for the Pre Fall Collection, from its preppy detailing to bohemian uniforms and fine-tailored workwear in a vivid palette. The collection invokes a contrast, reflecting the characters that inhabit this liminal destination and the activities that shape the way they dress. Through the campaign, Tyshawn Jones and others use the park's architecture for real-life rituals: climbing boulders, crossing bridges, playing table tennis and chess, biking pathways, walking dogs, sailing toy boats, quietly observing, meeting up with friends. They dress in casual yet smartly tailored pieces from menswear staples made light and rugged, suiting concepts transposed onto technical blousons, red jackets, to linen shirts, boxer-lengths shorts, patchwork pair of jeans, ribbed knits, and indigo denim.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

The signature codes of the House are subtly interpreted, with a delicate Monogram effect on striped silk jacquard, washed Damoflage, Monogram fragments, Damier-patterned yarn. Sporty bags including iconic shapes such as the Keepall, the Speedy and the Shopper tote are reinterpreted in high end materials. Highlighted expressions include the Damoflage print, the Monogram Surplus, Surplus Patchwork which showcases exceptional craftsmanship through intricate construction, and Monogram Grid, a nod to racquet sports with its perforated Monogram motif. These graphic treatments are further animated with summer-centric charms, such as a miniature ping-pong paddle, adding a playful seasonal accent.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

The Men's Pre Fall 2026 campaign will debut across Louis Vuitton's print insertions and on digital platforms on May 11th. The first drop of the collection is available in stores from April 23rd, with the second drop starting May 21st.