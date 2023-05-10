From running to runway: 7 key clothing items that emerged from sports

Since the 2000s, activewear and athleisure have been steady on the rise, showing the trending concept of comfort and functionality over looks. With the lockdowns during the pandemic, this concept catapulted and with it also its more balanced version, inspired by itself and the comforts of home: loungewear. Throughout its development, nevertheless, there are certain key clothing items that have stood the test of time. Here are seven key clothing items that have made it as a staple into our everyday wardrobe, inspired by sportswear.

Picture: Goldbergh, SS23 collection, courtesy of the brand

Sun Visor

The sun visor is a type of hat that has a vertical shield for the face, providing sun protection to usually tennis players or golfers. It is secured around the head with an adjustable strap for steady placement and does not cover the top of the head in order to promote breathability during sports.

More than for its functionality, however, it has also become popular as a stylish headwear for summer, featured in different colours and brim sizes

Picture: Goldbergh, SS23 collection, courtesy of the brand

Pleated Mini Skirt

The pleated mini skirt is characterised through the pleating of fabric that comes together around the hip with an elastic waistband. Functionality-wise, it allows free movement and ventilation, essential for a high cardio activity such as tennis, where it is usually seen.

As a symbol for female empowerment through its connection to strong, female tennis idols and because of its chic, preppy look it has become another staple in our wardrobes.

Picture: Goldbergh, SS23 collection, courtesy of the brand

Tracksuit

The tracksuit is often worn by runners because it is relatively slim fitting and designed for a full range of motion, supporting the runner in a better performance. Also, it is manufactured with breathable, sweat-resistant materials, meaning that it adjusts well to the body heat regulation during warm-up, performance and cool-down.

It has been proven, however, to be a wardrobe staple to us too as it is easy to coordinate for a well put together, comfortable outfit.

Picture: Goldbergh, SS23 collection, courtesy of the brand

Bikini

Bikinis are one of the key items for swimming and not to think away from beach vacations. They are featuring thicker fabrics that hide the effects of being water-stained and highly constructed designs for secured placement.

Nowadays, they are not only considered as swimwear anymore but are worn more and more as integrated parts of an outfit within the body positive movement, such as, for example, in combination with a low-rise jeans.

Picture: Goldbergh, SS23 collection, courtesy of the brand

Polo Shirt

Next, the highlight of every preppy wardrobe is the polo shirt, dating back to the nineteenth century. It is used in golfing, tennis and horse-riding as it is a mix between a formal collar shirt and a casual t-shirt providing both presentability and functionality.

Today, the polo shirt is also featured in a range of wardrobes, from uniforms to everyday outfits with its smart yet casual looks.

Picture: Goldbergh, SS23 collection, courtesy of the brand

Leggings

Leggings are mostly worn during yoga and pilates. The fabrics they consist of wrap around the skin like a second layer, enabling them to stretch and adapt to different movements and positions.

The high comfort and versatility have transcended leggings into our general apparel and are featured as a must-have basic item to own.

Picture: Goldbergh, SS23 collection, courtesy of the brand

Sports Bra

Lastly, the sports bra is often an undergarment for any type of sports but is sometimes also worn just as a top piece, especially in gyms. Either way, the function is to reduce movements that can hurt the breast tissue and therefore protect it.

Due to its comfort over a regular bra, it has, nevertheless, been turned into an everyday item and acts often as an apparel similar to a crop top.

Video: Goldbergh, courtesy of the brand