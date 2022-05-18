From Seed to handbag - New SS22 Collection from Wicker Wings

New season means new adventures.

Inspired by blue skies, pink sunrises and fresh blooms, the spring collection was made for those long days in the sun.

Wicker Wings uses the highest quality of rattan, a plant that grows from a single seed along the vines. Its fast growing speed and replenishable pace makes it an incredibly sustainable material. The bags are handmade in a small village in Indonesia and then sent to the UK so the leather part can be added. It is an Italian leather tanned using tree bark and flowers that has a much lower environmental impact.

The Fan is the everyday wicker bag that comes with a statement, made to be carried using its sculptural top handle or thrown over a shoulder using the detachable strap for those busier days.

Wicker Wings, Blue and Sage Mini Fan bag, courtesy of the brand

Introducing the Pailou, its unique handles derived from the classic Chinese Arch is made to elevate the everyday wicker bag into a statement piece. Its unique shape featuring a draw string enclosure is made to be carried every day using the complimentary shoulder strap.

Wicker Wings, the Pailou bag, courtesy of the brand

Māma's Mission

Wicker Wings is a family business founded by brother-sister duo James and Belinda on a mission to give female artisans financial independence through their handmade, sustainable wicker bags. After discovering the history of their grandmother (that they call Māma (奶奶)) hand-weaving baskets to support her family in China, they decided to pursue this artisanal path by creating a modern take on the wicker basket. They are committed to create beautifully handmade handbags that are kind on the planet.