From Sock to Statement: How NBDC is bringing joy, personality, and purpose to everyday essentials

In a world where fashion often moves at rapid speed, it’s sometimes the smallest items that leave the biggest impression. For Berlin-based label NBDC – short for No Bad Days Club – that item is the humble sock, occasionally complemented by limited drops like caps and T-shirts. What began in 2022 in a former student apartment, with handmade embroideries and a simple stitching machine, has grown into a brand that’s rewriting the rules of what socks can be: a vehicle for self-expression, a spark of joy, and a retail essential with year-round appeal.

Designed for Positivity, Made to Stand Out

NBDC was founded on a simple but powerful idea – to help people express their mood and values in a subtle, stylish way. “We wanted to give people the chance to make a statement without saying a word,” the founders explain. In the beginning it was all about make it simple but significant. Today, the brand does just that, combined with bold colors and theme-based designs that radiate good vibes, reflect individual character, and draw inspiration from lifestyles around the world. The laid-back charm of Italian life has been a strong influence on NBDC’s creative direction, from spontaneous joy to the unmistakable spirit of la dolce vita. Think sun-drenched afternoons, espresso-fueled mornings, and the effortless confidence of Italian street style. Every collection expresses unique moods, moments, and statements, all through the lens of self-expression and good moments.

NBDC socks aren’t just accessories, they’re small sources of daily joy. Each pair is crafted to bring comfort, individuality, and character into everyday life, combining premium quality with a playful attitude. The mission is simple: to help people feel good, from the feet up.

Credits: NBDC

Credits: NBDC

Designed in Berlin and Made in Portugal

What sets NBDC apart is the care behind the craft. Every pair is made from organic cotton in a family-run factory in Portugal, which is certified by globally recognized standards such as GOTS and OEKO-TEX® 100. While production takes place in Portugal, all creative work happens in Berlin, where the designs come to life with an eclectic, expressive spirit. Each sock is seamless for maximum comfort and made to last. “Our products are about more than just style, they’re about how you feel when you wear them,” says the team. “We believe small details can make a big difference.”

Big Value in a Small Package

For retailers, socks are an underrated powerhouse, compact, lightweight, and universally needed. NBDC socks have minimal space requirements, low return rates and they’re the perfect add-on product. “They’re great for impulse buys, gifts, and cross-merchandising, whether next to shoes, loungewear, or underwear,” the brand notes. “Customers don’t overthink buying a good pair of socks, and everyone needs them.”

A perfect fit for Concept Stores and more

NBDC partners with a diverse mix of retailers across Europe, from boutiques and concept stores to lifestyle and department shops. The brand offers thoughtful in-store support, including branded POS displays, hooks, barcoded labels, and an easy order and reorder process, all with direct access to the founders. “We like to keep things convenient and personal,” say the founders. “That way, our retail partners get exactly the support they need.”

Credits: NBDC

Why NBDC?

At its core, NBDC is about more than socks. It’s a brand built on joy, individuality, quality, and optimism. “We believe in doing things with heart and humor,” the founders explain. “From ethical production to our social partnerships, everything we do reflects our belief that good design should do good.” Because for NBDC, socks aren’t just socks. They’re daily reminders of comfort, brightness, and character. And that’s a message both customers and retailers can stand behind.