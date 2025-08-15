From sunrise to sunset: No Label’s effortless style with the Luke Jacket

Meet Luke. The jacket that moves with you every hour of the day. From the first coffee in the early morning light to the last drink at sunset, Luke keeps you comfortable, confident and ready for what’s next.

Discover versatile styles and combinations that take you effortlessly from sunrise to sunset.

About No Label

No Label embraces the idea that style doesn’t need to shout. The brand creates clothing that supports daily life rather than complicating it, focusing on refined menswear that blends quality, honesty, and practicality. Each piece is designed to integrate effortlessly into a man’s wardrobe.

From Workshop to Wardrobe

Founded in 2013, No Label builds on more than two decades of experience in sourcing and producing garments for some of the world’s leading fashion names. Having seen the inner workings of the industry—from factory floors to complex supply chains—the founders recognised the high costs of overcomplication. Their response was to take a simpler route: remove unnecessary middle layers and deliver well-made clothing that speaks for itself.

Today, the brand offers what it calls city-ready essentials: timeless pieces created for movement, comfort, and adaptability. Whether it’s versatile chinos in multiple colours, a knit that becomes a wardrobe favourite, or shirts that transition seamlessly from office hours to evening plans, every item is made with real life in mind.

A Clear Commitment

No Label’s promise is to deliver premium quality without unnecessary extras. The design process is intentional, sourcing is done with care, and pricing is kept fair. From selecting the right yarn to the final delivery, transparency is key. A dedicated team works towards one shared goal: making style easy, accessible, and effortless for everyday wear.