From the Ice to the Pitch: Greenland and hummel Unveil 2025 Away Kit Inspired by the Ice Sheet

Following the overwhelming success of the home kit, the Greenland Football Federation (KAK) and hummel proudly unveil the 2025 away kit. Designed to serve as a powerful symbol of resilience, unity, and pride, the kit seeks its inspiration from the vast and unyielding Ice Sheet that defines the breathtaking landscape and enduring spirit of Greenland.

For over a thousand years, the Ice Sheet has stood strong and steadfast, weathering everything nature has thrown its way. This unbreakable force reflects the spirit of the Greenland national football team—a team that, like the ice itself, stands strong against challenges both on and off the pitch.

To honour this striking resilience, hummel and the Greenland Football Federation (KAK) have unveiled the new 2025 away kit—a unique design symbolizing the unbreakable bond between the people of Greenland and the enduring strength of the Ice Sheet.

"Following the incredible reception of the home kit, we’re excited to unveil the new Greenland away kit, paying homage to the nation’s resilience and unique identity. The Ice Sheet stands as a reminder of the strength and patience it takes to endure in one of the world’s harshest environments. Our goal was to capture that story in a design that resonates with both the team and the people of Greenland. It’s a symbol of unity—both with each other and with the land that shapes them, and we hope the players will wear it with pride,” says Morten Lund, Marketing Director at hummel.

More Than a Natural Wonder

The design of the away kit draws inspiration from the intricate natural patterns shaped by the ice. Its textured graphics celebrate the quiet yet immense power of the glaciers, while subtle avittat-inspired details on the sleeves pay homage to the artistry of traditional Greenlandic attire, such as kamikker and embroidered national suits.

"The Ice Sheet is more than just a natural wonder—it’s part of who we are as a people: steadfast, resilient, and with hearts deeply rooted in our land and cultural heritage. The new away kit captures that strength and unity, serving as a reminder of the pride we carry both as individuals and as a team. Whether it’s the roar of the crowd in the stadium or the silence of the glaciers, our pride remains unbreakable. We can’t wait to wear this jersey as a symbol of who we are and what we stand for, no matter where we play,” shares Kenneth Kleist, chairman of Kalaallit Arsaattartut Kattuffiat.

The new Greenland away kit will be available for purchase online and in selected stores from January 17, 2025.