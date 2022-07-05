From watercolour to pop art: FIL NOIR Donna celebrates the summer in multicolor

The call for colour is louder than ever, so there’s only one direction for FIL NOIR Donna in Spring/Summer 203: bright, brighter, colours without limits! Flattering silhouettes become the canvas for multicolour variations from watercolour to pop art. Thousand and one flower shine bright as a print in bright colours, while elegant pastels breathe sophisticated lightness.

FIL NOIR Donna is all about feminine variety: blouses, jackets, and dresses in different lengths, long- and short-sleeved, with a shirt or stand-up collar, oversized or fitted, and always with fine loving details. Fabrics as light as a soft breeze: 100% cotton and linen, pure or in the mix, and gently flowing rayon are comfortable and casual at the time. New styles: Sandra, the short-sleeved blouse with a lapel collar, joined by the romantic Maxine and the nonchalant Lia as new favourite dresses.

Picture: FIL NOIR, Women SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Colour? With pleasure! Rich orange, vibrant pink, bright yellow and shiny red play with soft rose, lilac and light blue. Beige and taupe add summer ease. A sheer variety of mega and scattered flowers is as surprising as stripes from fineliner to block stripe in bi- and multicolour. Mother of pearl and corozo buttons round off the sophisticated aesthetics and highlight FIL NOIR Donna’s famous love of detail.

Summer’s favourite child: linen. FIL NOIR Donna dedicates an unequalled variety to the hot season’s all in all: six styles from short and wide to long and fitted persuade in 15 colours and shades as yarn-dyed Chambrays, garment-dyed plains and stripes.

The white and taupe linen check with the delicate gold thread is graceful femininity in the truest sense. Cotton fabrics in two colour combinations with pastel stripes and fil coupé blossoms by the Italian Albini, the velvety jacquard by Albiate, Italy and a fine Dobby add to the exquisite fabric offer.

A trusted staple of the collection is SOLO BIANCO – always white, always new, always different, and in Spring/Summer 23 on a par with a new highlight. May we introduce you to SOLO STAMPATO, the quintessence of refined prints in the most beautiful and innovative form, new, fresh, and different. Three styles jump for joy with five floral prints on 100% cotton from bi- to multicolour. Best friend on the beach: the handy reverse bag bringing the prints all together.

News also from FIL NOIR The Finest Cut: the all-time favourites made of velvety soft jersey welcome Vicky, the casual loose fit with short sleeves and feminine V-neck. The popular lightrose is back as seasonal colour. With elegant sand and strong khaki it adds to the NOS colours white, nightblue and black. Two favourite styles complement the NOS program: as of Spring/Summer 23, the super-soft jersey shirt Michaela will be available in all NOS colours, and the Estelle leggings can be re-ordered in nightblue and black throughout the year.

FIL NOIR Donna keeps four deliveries. Within these dates, customers are free to allocate the ordered articles and, they are not bound by minimum order quantities. Moderate upward price adaptions will be necessary due to the increasing costs for raw materials, labour and production while FIL NOIR Donna strives after maintaining several reference price levels.

Easy, light-hearted, and beyond feminine – FIL NOIR Donna offers everything one could wish for in spring-summer 23. Vibrant colours shine brighter than a thousand suns, while soft pastel shades breathe summery lightness. All-time favourite shirts and dresses add to innovative new styles, one highlight is not enough by far… welcome to FIL NOIR Donna!

FIL NOIR celebrates the summer, celebrate with us! Come visit us: From 07 – 09 July 2022 at Premium Berlin, hall 15, booth 15H-B 34 We’re looking forward to seeing you!

