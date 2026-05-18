Furla: Fall/Winter 2026 collection

For Fall/Winter 2026, Furla explores the most intimate dimension of its woman, capturing a sequence of everyday moments as they naturally unfold. Gestures, colours and emotions become the language through which she expresses her identity - spontaneous, authentic and ever- evolving.

Rome, the Eternal City, serves as a source of inspiration and a subtle backdrop to the collection, evoking a timeless atmosphere shaped by history, cinema and lived moments. The narrative follows the Furla woman over the course of a long weekend, as she writes her own story through a series of personal, fleeting impressions. In this context, the bag is not a status symbol, but a defining element - a colour, a presence that shapes each moment and makes it uniquely her own. Movement and individuality define the spirit of the season. The Furla woman approaches style as a natural extension of herself, combining contemporary elements with pieces collected over time, creating combinations that are instinctive, personal and effortlessly refined. Her femininity is sophisticated yet understated, rooted in a contemporary Italian spirit that feels both timeless and alive, and expressed through the classic iconicity of shapes and colors that have transcended time.

The color story is inspired by a bouquet of wildflowers: simple, spontaneous and inherently unique. Each combination reflects a personal composition, expressing the individuality at the heart of the Furla woman.

For the Main Fall/Winter collection, the palette is enriched with deeper, more sophisticated tones designed to accompany both everyday moments and festive occasions with elegance. Rich, refined shades such as dark forest, winter bloom, chocolate, and cherry are paired with vibrant touches of red apple and red, while luminous rose gold details lend the collection a sophisticated festive allure.

Credits: Furla

Collection Highlights

Furla Tonie

Furla Tonie returns in a renewed version, defined by an even softer and more effortless attitude. The line is available in two sizes and crafted from soft, richly textured leather that enhances its relaxed yet refined character. Designed with versatility in mind, it features two detachable shoulder straps of different lengths, allowing it to be worn over the shoulder, crossbody, or carried by hand. For a more sophisticated touch, the straps can be removed and the double Furla Arch joined together to create a sculptural and distinctive handle.

Credits: Furla

Balancing functionality with meticulous attention to detail, Furla Tonie represents one of the most recognizable expressions of the brand’s contemporary language, defined by practicality, versatility, and a modern, confident attitude. For the Fall/Winter season, Furla Tonie is reinterpreted through new textures and finishes that enhance its contemporary and versatile spirit. The style is introduced in soft suede, warm teddy fabric, and refined velvet craquelé, elegantly interpreting different moods and occasions.

The suede versions are presented in chocolate, dark forest, and winter bloom, while the teddy fabric styles come in cherry, black, and chocolate. Completing the offering are the velvet craquelé variations in the rich shades of red apple, gold, and black, elevated by a tone-on-tone patent detail near the handle hardware, lending the design a sophisticated and refined accent.

Furla Iride

Furla Iride returns this season with its playful yet refined spirit, defined by the signature sculptural Arch hardware reinterpreted with a diamond-cut finish that captures and reflects light like a precious jewel. Designed for versatility, the line is available both as a crossbody with an adjustable strap and as a mini hobo, to be carried by hand or worn crossbody thanks to a removable shoulder strap.

Credits: Furla

For the Main collection, Furla Iride embraces new seasonal materials such as glossy leather and velvet craquelé fabric, adding texture and luminous depth perfectly suited to the Fall/Winter season. The velvet craquelé versions are presented in sophisticated shades of black, red apple and gold, enhancing the line’s bold and festive attitude.

A new addition to the collection is the Iride Micro crossbody, a compact and versatile size designed to be carried both crossbody and by hand. Crafted in glossy patent leather and enriched with contrasting gold galvanic hardware, it is introduced in black, red, rose gold tone and and winter bloom tones. Conceived as the perfect accessory for evening occasions and the holiday season, the new micro silhouette adds a glamorous and contemporary touch to the Furla Iride family.

Special Occasions

The Fall/Winter collection introduces a curated selection of bags and variations designed for the festive and holiday season, offering elevated options for special occasions and evening moments. Defined by rich textures, luminous finishes and refined details, these styles provide a sophisticated choice for chic nights out, seasonal parties and celebratory gatherings. The offer is expressed through key materials such as velvet craquelé, glossy patent leather and velvet dots, enhancing the collection with a sense of depth and seasonal glamour.

Credits: Furla

Furla Sfera Mini Handbucket is a compact bucket bag defined by its extra-soft silhouette and elegant spherical logo personalization, enriched with a shiny bronze finish. For the festive season, it is reimagined in velvet craquelé and presented in red apple, gold and black tones, reinforcing its refined yet contemporary attitude.

Designed for elevated moments, the velvet dots family includes the iconic Furla 1927 Mini Top Handle, the Furla Sfera Soft Mini Top Handle and the Tonie Mini Hobo. For the holiday proposal, these styles are crafted in ultra-soft black velvet and embellished with delicate micro dots in gold galvanic finish, adding a playful yet sophisticated sparkle to the collection.

Furla Charms

For the Fall/Winter season, the playful universe of Furla charms continues to evolve with new shapes and color expressions, further enhancing the brand’s lighthearted and expressive attitude. The offer expands with new leather characters such as the goat and the penguin, alongside the iconic teddy bear, reimagined in a fun and festive version crafted in teddy fabric and finished with a small decorative bow for an extra joyful touch.

Credits: Furla

The signature Furla hashtag charms also return, reaffirming their iconic status while being refreshed each season with new thematic inspirations. For Fall/Winter, the collection explores a marine world, introducing new animal motifs such as the penguin, the beluga and the seal, adding a playful and collectible dimension to the accessories offering.