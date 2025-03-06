Inspired by the dream of classic Italian vacations, the new Furla Spring Summer 2025 collection brings us back to the tradition of ‘villeggiatura’, a custom that originated in Renaissance Venice, where summers were spent on long, relaxing stays in country estates. Even today, ‘villeggiatura’ evokes not a quick getaway, but a ‘slow time,’ synonymous with leisure and rest, allowing one to emotionally connect with the landscape and its nature.

The Furla Spring Summer 2025 collection captures the colors of these atmospheres: the warm, earthy tones of the coast, the romantic shades of blooming fields and the aquatic greens of the sea. Naturally sourced fabrics, meticulously crafted, reflect the care of traditional Italian artisanship. The new bags are a symbol of sophisticated elegance, with soft shapes, premium leathers and gentle volumes, personalized with small charms that take us into a marine world of fish, crabs, whales and multicolored blossoms.

Collection Highlights

Furla Nuvola

Soft shapes that perfectly capture everyday style and Furla’s signature passion for design, highlighted by the iconic spherical Arch logo. In the latest Furla Nuvola, this metallic detail shines through a double Arch weave on the handle, designed for handheld carry. The collection spans from classic white and black to Freesia Yellow and Azalea Pink, with fresh new shades like Paprika Orange and Cirrus Grey. The craftsmanship takes center stage in the new patchwork design, blending different colored leathers with a python print.

Credits: Furla

Furla Sfera

The iconic Furla Sfera now comes in a new colorblock version, designed to combine intriguing shades in a single model. There are also practical tote bags with long handles and the timeless bucket bag, reimagined this season in new shades of Cotto Orange, Denim Blue, Agave Green and Mauve Grey.

Credits: Furla

Furla Sfera Soft

Designed to perfectly adapt to the body, Furla Sfera Soft is the epitome of versatility. Its soft magnetic closure, featuring the signature spherical metal logo, always adds a fresh touch: whether carried by hand as a clutch, worn crossbody as a dynamic bucket bag, or styled as a shoulder bag in two sizes. This season, it’s also available in Denim Blue, python-printed leather, or a breezy crochet fabric.

Credits: Furla

Furla Flow

A blend of practicality and contemporary charm. Functional, classic and simply chic. Crafted in leather with a shoulder silhouette and featuring a Furla arch monogram closure, Furla Flow embodies a perfect balance of shapes with a touch of couture minimalism. This season, Furla Flow debuts versions adorned with bold, visible stitching for a touch of tone-on-tone flair.

Credits: Furla

Furla Erica

With its ideal proportions, Furla Erica encapsulates the majestic elegance of perfect architecture. This timeless tote bag is offered in two sizes, featuring a sculptural profile softened by gentle curves and rounded handles. Designed to hold all your daily essentials, whether for meetings or travel, Furla Erica celebrates Furla’s love for architecture.

Credits: Furla

Furla Lido

With its bucket bag silhouette, the new Furla Lido will be your ally for every summer moment. Made from canvas, it can be worn on the shoulder, making it perfect for carrying everything you need. The sculpted leather edges on the sides form the classic Furla arch logo. In the smaller size, featuring a drawstring closure, the adjustable strap allows it to be worn not only on the shoulder but also crossbody.

Credits: Furla

Furla Riva

The freshness of the sea and its relaxing luminosity are reflected in the essential and elegant design of the new Furla Riva. Available in two sizes, these tote bags are crafted from various combinations of color-block leather with contrasting tones, featuring a top flap closure and an adjustable shoulder strap. Additionally, there’s a small mini-sized crossbody bag included.

Credits: Furla

Furla Meridiana

Elegant, minimal and distinctly feminine, the new Furla Meridiana offers two faces of refined practicality. The first is a leather crossbody, available in two sizes and featuring a dual strap— one in leather, the other in a metal chain—accentuated by the bold sparkle of a new metal bridge lock. Complementing this is a more retro-inspired version, with a sleek design highlighted by a structured gold metal handle, perfect for urban occasions.

Credits: Furla

MyFurla

A special occasion, an original evening: never without the new MyFurla clutch. Designed to be carried by hand or worn crossbody with its detachable chain, it offers even more customization options. Made of leather with a magnetic flap closure—adorned with the Furla logo and iconic arch—it celebrates the joy of seasonal colors: Freesia, Azalea Pink and the softest shades of grey and blue.