Furla Spring/Summer 2026 campaign: Forget K-Drama, it’s time for I-Drama

With its Spring Summer 2026 campaign, Furla introduces a new creative direction built around the concept of advertainment, unfolding through a unique cinematic story.

The campaign reimagines the classic “will they, won’t they” trope through a contemporary lens, focusing not on romantic tension but on friendship, self-empowerment, and personal choice, offering a more authentic and relevant perspective on modern life. At the heart of the story lies a simple yet powerful question: what if the dream that’s right for you is smaller - and more genuine - than the dream you once imagined?

SS26. Credits: Furla

SS26. Credits: Furla

Titled Last Summer in Ostuni, Furla’s campaign blends fashion and storytelling into a cinematic summer drama set in Southern Italy. Developed in collaboration with a former Netflix story editor, the story unfolds against the sun-washed backdrop of Ostuni, exploring artistry, authenticity, and the courage to stay true to what really matters.