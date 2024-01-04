FW24 Don’t Waste Culture: Threads of Identity

Threads of Identity’ is a homage to the unseen influences of our ancestors. A celebration of the profound and mysterious ways the past lives on within us, shaping who we are and who we might become, and extending into the tree of life of future generations.

In ‘Threads of Identity,’ we delve into the heart of our untold heritage, recognizing that within each of us lies a history of unknown stories from our ancestors. This concept illuminates the silent, unseen narratives that have been woven into our essence, the chapters of life lived by those before us, whose experiences, though unknown to us, resonate deeply in our own lives. It’s an exploration of how these hidden histories, these unspoken legacies, invisibly shape our identities and are unknowingly passed through to the next generations. Each of us carries within a myriad of untold tales, choices, and paths walked by our forebears, silently guiding and influencing our journey, and in turn, being woven into the roots of the lives of those who come after us.

FW24 Collection Credits: Don't Waste Culture

Bas Dijkhuis, creative director and founder of Don't Waste Culture explains: “This season, we've drawn inspiration from Japanese aesthetics, showcasing draped fabrics, boxy fits, extreme oversized silhouettes, and distinctive denim pieces with unique washes. Our approach was centered on crafting complete outfits and matching sets rather than individual items. This mirrors the way of life of our ancestors, where individualism was almost entirely absent.”

The secrets of our ancestors are etched into our souls, a mysterious inheritance that guides our journey through life, forever a part of us, yet forever a mystery.

We are the explorers of the untold, the architects of curiosity, and the keepers of the inspiration. In a world filled with noise, we strive to unearth the voices that remain unheard, the cultures that are forgotten about and the narratives that linger in obscurity. We are a canvas, a testament to the richness of human experience, an ode to the unsung heroes and forgotten tales that shape our world. We’re here to promote the untold.