FW24 with CG Club of Gents: Breaking conventions

CG – CLUB of GENTS, all-time known for their smooth, fashion-conscious menswear design that adds an elegant rebelliousness to the wearer, is presenting their take on the colder months with the launch of their new FW24 collection.

Humanity & Respect

Your opinion - your style. The trend is not just black or white, masculine, or feminine, wide, or narrow. There is no right or wrong in fashion. We break conventions. Because it's your own look that you create. Don't let yourself be restricted but create your own individual style.

Naturalness is reflected in the colors of the CG – CLUB of GENTS collection. Stony shades, olive, brown, burnt red and light natural tones are the colors of autumn.

Loose and wider pants as well as jersey looks define the ready-to-wear collection. Jacket styles are also becoming wider. Shirt styles with ready-to-wear outer fabrics are new alternatives to the classic jacket. For cold days, these looks can be combined with a coat or parka made of wool or nylon. Those who prefer a rougher style can opt for a leather jacket in bomber look.

FW24 Collection Credits: CG – CLUB of GENTS

Strict lines and guidelines are crossed not only in fashion, but also in art. Creative freedom and individuality characterize the aesthetics of the CG – CLUB of GENTS collection. Shirts captivate with artistic, two-dimensional patterns. Fashionable long-sleeved shirts made of cotton are an alternative. Jacquard patterns lend knitwear items a unique graphic component and complete the winter look with the CG – CLUB of GENTS scarf.

Respect for nature and naturalness also apply to the NextGen project, which will be continued in the FW24 season. The GOTS-certified cotton items are joined by GRS-certified jersey looks.

Rebelance (Rebel meets Balance)

Breaking out of conventions was the aim of the youth movements in the 50s and 60s. To be rebellious, to stand out with sophisticated styles and to set the scene for their own look - but to do so in a reduced and standardized way. Rebel meets balance - the first fashionable attempts of 60s society today form the basis for the old-inspired retro look of the Savile Row by CG - CLUB of GENTS collection.

FW24 Collection: Savile Row by CG Credits: CG – CLUB of GENTS

The courage to reinterpret fashion is reflected in bold colors, which in combination create a calming and harmonious mood. Intense rust and green tones combine with earthy natural colors. Wool, leather, and coarse knitwear with an elegant used touch bring the British Grandfather look to the closets of the next generation in the color palette.

Gilets, jackets, and coats in the same wool fabric, but in different weights, create a sophisticated tonal look. Flowing shirts with bold patterns in beige and blue contrast with earthy minimal checks in the ready-to-wear. If you want to make a fashion statement, go for a double-breasted suit with a peak lapel in green or rust colors. The jacket alternative in robust wool quality creates a casual look.

Nothing goes better with the 60s-inspired collection than coarse knitwear in non-slip looks. Sweaters and pullovers in graphic knit patterns with matching ties - a new interpretation of Grandfather's style.

In winter, these looks are complemented by long double-breasted coats or a long jacket in bonded leather with vegan lambskin. All that's missing for the perfect setting is a cup of Earl Grey, which will spread its aromas in a typical 60s armchair after a walk through the cool, sunny morning in England.

Silver Lining

FW24 Collection: Your Own Party by CG Credits: CG - CLUB OF GENTS

Silver stands for lightness, freedom, and clarity. The colour looks cool, but not too obtrusive and at the same time radiates power and elegance. Cool looks characterize the colour scheme in autumn and winter - above all silver, black and shades of grey. Steel blue and dark red set colourful accents.

Flowing fabrics and jersey velvet make your party look unique. To funky disco sounds, the venue istransformed into a dance floor where you can shine in your black tuxedo with silver lapels and compete with the disco ball. Modern, shiny looks on jackets with straight shoulders and puffed sleeves in combination with voluminous, flared trouser legs and shirts with large collars create the incomparable party look - let's boogie down to funky town.

For the festive, romantic cocktail party, the collection offers elegant occasion looks in graphite, rust brown or steel blue. Jacquard vests with an oversized paisley pattern make the outfit for a wedding or party unique and give the style that certain something. A shirt and colour-coordinated accessories complete the outfit.

FW24 Collection: Your Own Party by CG Credits: CG - CLUB OF GENTS