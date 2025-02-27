FW25: Marina Rinaldi, at it's best

Marina Rinaldi told in its most authentic way. On the occasion of fall/winter 2025/26 Milan Fashion Week, the brand presents a concentrate of top-quality daywear, where precious materials and elegant silhouettes outline the essence of style according to Marina Rinaldi.

While confirming the path that for years has led the brand to dialogue with the creativity of other designers, this season’s Milan appointment becomes the stage for a selection of statement pieces by Marina Rinaldi. Outerwear, jackets, shirts, trousers and skirts tell about femininity, charm, sensuality. An absolute elegance, unforgettable because made of the finest fabrics, state-of-the-art design and absolutely flawless lines.

Credits: Marina Rinaldi

The coats are ‘haut de gamme’ thanks to fabrics such as alpaca and hand-stitched double wool, to the precise yet enveloping silhouettes, the richness of a detachable stand-up collar that closes like a scarf, lapels and cuffs studded with crystals and the delicate rhinestone fringes that discreetly illuminate the black coat. And the knee- length model in soft tweed entirely covered with glittering sequins.

Credits: Marina Rinaldi

The longuette skirts intentionally wrap the hips to emphasise them, or open up in a full circle like in the checked suit with an ultra-versatile jacket. The trouser suit comes in camel tones, with the double-breasted blazer warmed by a leather-edged cape. The light blue shirt is trimmed with contrasting sequins. The brown leather trousers are livened up by a crocodile effect.