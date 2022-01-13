g1920 Collection Report A/W 2022: Habit(at)s of Tomorrow

The rhythm of our lives is constantly changing and influencing our habits. Continually, we are spurred on to be even more attentive and mindful. Life and work are touching more and more frequently, and this change calls for a new, balanced wardrobe.

g1920 pants meet these demands with a collection that combines elements from formalwear, streetwear, loungewear, and workwear as well as outdoor fashion. All these references promote a deformalization of the men’s dress code. Today, men’s fashion needs to be transformed, adapted, and updated to meet a world where the transitions between indoor and outdoor are becoming more fluid. In this process luxury is re-thought and more or less characterized by a well-being mindset with high demands made on performance – and g1920 has always been convinced of this.

Image: g1920

This demand is as relevant as ever today, fusing with image and looks. Modern must-haves embody a homogeneous interplay between discreet luxury, subtle elegance, and sporty casualness. Here a reduction to essentials dominates: value, timeless design, wear comfort and an appealing touch. Changing habits and habitats lead to an exciting interaction between tradition and modernity, high-tech and craftsmanship, urbanism and nature, a collection that thrives on contrasts complementing each other.

Image: g1920

This also impacts the materials used, the colour world of the collection, and the styles developed. Archive patterns are revisited, clean high-tech fabrics with polyamide encounter soft cotton textures, TencelTM jerseys, and cashmere denims. Traditional finishing details feature alongside engineered cuts with outdoor details.

Image: g1920

Warm brown tones, inspired by natural wool shades, clash with a cool spectrum of urban grey hues and masculine olive nuances. Brightness is increasingly moving into focus here staging a novel airiness. Soft volume provided by top pleats, casual tapered cuts as well as relaxed drawstring styles convey the concept of this new luxury par excellence and live up to today’s smart requirements.