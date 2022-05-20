GANNI and SCHOLL announce footwear collaboration for SS22

SCHOLL teamed up with Danish affordable luxury fashion brand GANNI to re-imagine and celebrate the brand’s most iconic footwear model: the Pescura. The 5 pieces collection consists of the Pescura style interpreted with five different signature GANNI prints. It is set to launch in early May and will be available via SCHOLL and GANNI sites as well as at select GANNI stores worldwide.

SCHOLL’s iconic wooden sandal has held cult status around the world since its inception in the 60s and now, with a twist of GANNI’s playful and vibrant universe, a new Spring/Summer must-have is ready to be loved and worn around the globe. With both brands sharing the commitment to more circularity in fashion, the new iteration of the original wooden sandal also represents SCHOLL’s ongoing effort to increase its commitment to sustainability.

Handmade in Italy by an artisan family production, the sandal’s fabric is made of 100% certified organic cotton, the lining consisting of 51% post-consumer recycled polyester and the sole is made of manmade rubber and FSCouncil certified wood. “As a first for SCHOLL, the collab will also apply Provenance’s supply chain transparency technology to disclose information about suppliers, the origin of the products and the impact of the materials via both brand’s websites. This initiative is part of GANNI’s wish to push sustainability practices forward in the industry through information sharing with collaborators.”

“SCHOLL’s wooden sandal has been a global shoe icon since the ‘60s, so getting the opportunity to do a GANNI take on a cult fashion item like this is a dream come true. We’re on a shared journey to become the most responsible of ourselves and I’m super proud to say that this is one of SCHOLL’s most responsible collabs. We wanted to pay tribute to the clog’s heritage while making sure GANNI’s spirit was 100% present. They are the perfect summer shoe and I can’t wait to see #GANNIgirls everywhere wearing them in the sun!”

- Ditte Reffstrup, Creative Director, GANNI

”For SCHOLL as the iconic footwear brand we were very keen in sharing our brand’s heritage and its spirit with a new younger audience that has never been in touch with us before. Being the original wooden sandal, we are very careful in selecting our partners to assure they support our vision of ’Haute Comfort’ and our positioning as a leader in this footwear segment. The collaboration with GANNI is a dream scenario of two like- minded brands coming together, yet GANNI not only re- interprets our product in their design language, but moves it to the forefront of contemporary culture. We are excited to further explore the possibilities where such partnerships can take us. Always wanting to surprise, inspire and engage the consumer in our journey.”

- Tobias Klaiber, CEO Scholl Shoes.

ABOUT SCHOLL ICONIC

Scholl iconic is a line of products from Scholl, the premium footwear and foot care brand that dates back to 1899 when Dr. William Scholl founded the brand in Chicago - USA.

Scholl made it their mission to pioneer comfort, technology and fashion in an unbeatable combination. This dedication is reflected in groundbreaking technological innovations such as Memory Cushion, Bioprint, Gelactiv or Scholl Biomechanics and incomparable designs like the wooden clogs. In the postwar years, people became increasingly aware of the benefits of an active lifestyle. But regular exercise was time-consuming. As a solution, Dr. Scholl introduced his now-famous Pescura sandals - designed to tone the wearer’s legs with every step.

They became an icon of the Swinging Sixties.

As a leader in footwear, design and technology, Scholl continues to develop its more than 100 years of experience and expertise, offering a specialized product portfolio with five lines: iconic, comfort, collection, professional and kids.

Scholl is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide as well as through: www.scholl-shoes.com.

ABOUT GANNI

Based in Copenhagen and owned and run by husband-and-wife team Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup and Founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, GANNI has developed exponentially over recent years with its Scandi 2.0 sense of style full of personality and contrast. GANNI is all about making their community who wear their clothes feel even more confident and capable of anything.

GANNI has offices in Copenhagen, London, Paris, New York & Shanghai and is represented in more than 600 of the world’s top tier retailers as well as 37 GANNI retail locations across Europe, and the United States. GANNI.com delivers internationally to 35 countries including Australia, Canada and South Korea.

GANNI is on a journey to become a more responsible version of themselves. They believe it’s a moral obligation to do better every day. In 2020, the brand launched its Responsibility Game Plan, which comprises 44 Goals across People, Planet, Product, and Prosperity to reach by 2023. This helps GANNI in taking a holistic and results- driven approach to responsibility. The brand publishes an annual Responsibility Report to publicly share their progress and put their commitments out there. For the brand’s newest collection. 92% of the production volume comes from responsible styles, meaning at least 50% of the composition is certified recycled, lower-impact, or organic. GANNI is committed to having 100% responsible styles in the future. GANNI currently has 100% traceability on Stage 1-4 of their supply chain and has published all Stage 1 and 2 suppliers with the Open Apparel Registry to drive transparency.

www.ganni.com