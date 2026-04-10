Gant Announced as Official Partner of the 2026 BMW Open by Bitpanda in Munich

Gant is proud to partner with the BMW Open by Bitpanda, one of the ATP Tour’s most prestigious tournaments, held annually in Munich. This collaboration underscores the brand’s enduring ties to sport, heritage, and modern American sportswear. The 2026 edition will run from April 11 to 19, bringing world-class tennis and international audiences to one of Germany’s most anticipated spring sporting events.

Credits: GANT

As Official Partner, Gant will play an integral role in the tournament experience, dressing the ball kids and tournament crew in specially designed Gant outfits in the brand’s signature preppy aesthetic. The uniforms reflect Gant’s commitment to timeless design and sport-inspired style.

In addition, Gant will introduce an on-site pop-up store at the BMW Open, where visitors can shop a limited-edition Gant Tournament Capsule. Developed especially for the partnership, the collection includes t-shirts, polo shirts, and hoodies in signature green and cream colors, featuring a dedicated branded logo that celebrates the spirit of tennis.

Credits: GANT

The exclusive capsule will also be available at the Gant stores in Munich, at Breuninger and the Gant website bringing the excitement of the tournament to tennis fans and style enthusiasts nationwide.

From April 7th, the brand will also takeover Eduard’s bar at Breuninger for the duration of the event, offering a dedicated Gant menu in a setting that reflects the brand’s understated East Coast elegance.

Credits: GANT

“Sport has always been a natural part of Gant’s DNA, rooted in our history of American sportswear and collegiate influences,” said Fredrik Malm, CEO of Gant “Partnering with the BMW Open in Munich allows us to connect with a new generation of tennis fans while celebrating the elegance, tradition, and energy of the game. We’re excited to bring Gant style to the tournament both on and off the court.”

Credits: GANT

“We are delighted to welcome Gant as an official partner of the BMW Open by Bitpanda in Munich. Together, we unite tennis, tradition and lifestyle in a unique way – shaped by Gant’s iconic style. We sincerely appreciate the trust placed in this partnership.” – Christian Okon, Managing Director MMP Event, Organizer BMW Open by Bitpanda.

With its presence across outfitting, retail, and exclusive products, Gant’s partnership with the BMW Open 2026 underscores the brand’s ambition to create premium experiences where fashion and sport intersect.