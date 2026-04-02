Gant introduces 'For Every Invite', a campaign that celebrates the art of dressing well for life’s shared moments

Set in a sun-drenched garden, the campaign captures an intimate outdoor lunch among family and friends: a gathering where style feels natural, personal, and lived-in. The collection features light linen tailoring, soft colors, and fluid dresses designed to move seamlessly from casual daytime invitations to elevated evening occasions.

At the heart of the campaign is chef Erika Blu of Atelier Renata, joined by her mother as they prepare a seasonal meal. Their presence grounds the campaign in a sense of heritage and generational connection. Just as recipes are passed down and reinterpreted, so is style: intentional, effortless, and deeply personal.

Credits: GANT

Credits: GANT

For Every Invite is a celebration of soft tailoring and relaxed sophistication, where what you wear honors both the moment and the people you share it with.

Effortless occasion wear for the season ahead

Sunshine, good company, and a reason to dress with intention. Easy tailoring, soft colors, and pieces you reach for when the day calls for something a little elevated.

Credits: GANT