Gant launches FW23 collection inspired by American Academia

The GANT Fall/Winter 23 collection is an updated take on refined New York American sportswear. The season continues with an East Coast aesthetic, taking inspiration from 1980s and 1990s pop-culture muses.

The Fall/Winter 23 collection is all about solidifying the GANT look and feel of today through a signature mix of vintage inspired and fashion-forward pieces. In recent seasons we’ve focused on refining our style, honing in on what we know we’re good at - styling soft tailoring separates with preppy American sportswear. Christopher Bastin, GANT’s Creative Director

For the earlier fall months of August and September, American academia leads the way, with iconic varsity and premium sportswear pieces at the forefront, infused with an authentic ivy color scheme. Relaxed, casual silhouettes are enhanced, reinforcing the nod to the 1990s. Intellectual references, such as Argyle and Prince of Wales checks are mixed with worn-in, distressed details.

In the later part of the season, American sportswear meets NYC chic, taking influence from the opulent glamor of the 1980s and the effortlessness of the 1990s, utilizing luxurious materials and adding a sensual twist to sportswear classics.

Key menswear pieces include a contrasting varsity jacket with worn detailing, a two-piece herringbone suit with coordinating overcoat and a seasonal update on the heavy shearling jacket.

For womenswear, coordinates are in focus, this time in checked wool in autumnal shades. A long shearling coat, with an air of 1980s glamor epitomizes the directional style of the season.

Premium shirting remains in focus throughout, a true GANT icon, alongside tuxedo-inspired pieces, as the season moves towards the holidays.

The color scheme running throughout the collection remains neutral, with camels and taupes sitting alongside classic black and navy blue, and warm khaki greens adding a seasonal depth.