GANT partners with Diemme for a second collaboration drop that includes apparel - a first for Diemme

GANT partners with Italian footwear brand Diemme for a second time to create a limited-edition unisex footwear and apparel collection - the latter being the first of its kind for Diemme. Converging the worlds of American sportswear with artisanal Italian mountaineering, the two heritage brands set off to seek new creative altitudes. This limited-edition collection will be available for purchase online and in select retailers on November 11th, 2021.

The five-piece collection pushes the preppy aesthetic into adventurous new territory. For the first time, Diemme has collaborated on apparel. A glossy down puffer, lined with neon pick and a heavyweight washed jersey hoodie embody the utilitarian ethos of the collaboration with bold, oversized proportions.

Image: GANT x Diemme

“The opportunity to be the first brand ever to collaborate with Diemme on apparel is super exciting,” says GANT Global Creative Director, Christopher Bastin. “The oversized shiny puffer jacket compliments Diemmes' hiking heritage. The chocolate brown exterior and hot pink interior of the jacket pair works perfectly with the new boot colorways for a look that pays homage to savvy Italian ski wear from the 1980s.”

Combining elements of streetwear with the outdoors, the unisex collection presents the iconic Roccia Vet hiking boot once more, but in two bold new colorways with a distinct rubber guard in hot neon pink and a tonal all-black. The popular persimmon orange colorway from last year makes a return to round out the footwear offering.

Image: GANT x Diemme