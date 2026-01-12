Gant: Prelude to Spring

GANT's new collection brings timeless icons back into focus. Discover chinos, shirts, collegiate sweats, and lighter outerwear in soft seasonal shades that capture a fresh state of mind.

The Pre-Spring offering focuses on GANT’s timeless icon styles, including chinos, shirts, collegiate sweats and lighter outerwear, presented in soft, seasonal shades. Visually, the collection translates the label’s heritage into a light and versatile wardrobe for the transition into spring.

The men’s selection highlights quilted jackets, collegiate sweats and accessories with bold varsity lettering, paired with sturdy leather footwear that introduces a functional, outdoors-inspired edge.

Womenswear balances tailored and casual elements, featuring structured coats, striped knitwear, crisp shirts and rugby-style tops in soft blues, cream and navy. Across both collections, familiar preppy icons are refreshed through lighter weights, relaxed silhouettes and a calm, timeless colour palette.