Gant Presents Fall/Winter 2025 Campaign - The Gant Look

American sportswear brand Gant introduces its Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, framed within the storied walls of a New York City restaurant institution. Captured through the lens of a diverse cast, the campaign follows a day-in- the-life narrative, where a familiar, lived in space becomes the backdrop for connection, personality and effortless style embodied by the Gant Look.

The Fall/Winter 2025 collection will launch globally on September 4th and will be available in Gant stores and online.

Credits: GANT

For men, the collection explores bold collegiate graphics, textural layering, and clean silhouettes in rich seasonal hues – Mahogany Brown, Moss Green, and Taupe. Pieces include a worn-in leather shearling jacket, a suede rodeo shirt with coordinating jeans, a herringbone suit, and a double-decker nubuck jacket. For women, the collection reimagines preppy staples through a more feminine lens, with polished details and versatile styling. Hero pieces include a contrast-collar wool jacket, a suede barn coat, a denim shirt with low-rise jeans, and classic shirting elevated by key prints: houndstooth, shirting stripes, paisleys, and a standout Fauna motif.

Credits: GANT

Credits: GANT

About GANT

Founded in 1949, GANT has inspired the world with its iconic American East Coast style for over seven decades. From the brand’s beginnings as an innovative shirtmaker to pioneering American sportswear, GANT continues to evolve its signature look for a modern consumer in 81 countries and more than 650 stores across the globe.