Gant presents: 'The holiday getaway'
A winter story in true Gant style
Against the elegant backdrop of a remote winter hotel, Gant brings the festive season to life in its own timeless way. Being well-dressed is a given, togetherness is the main goal, and gift-giving is elevated to an art form. With a cinematic feel and an atmosphere full of warmth and humour, The Holiday Getaway is all about presence – truly enjoying the moment.
The festive collection
The collection combines Gant's signature American sportswear with a festive twist. Soft knitwear, crisp shirts, and striking accessories create a wardrobe that effortlessly suits any occasion, from relaxed evenings by the fireplace to elegant dinners. The colours are classic winter shades: deep navy blue, rich bordeaux, and ivory white, enriched with luxurious materials and timeless silhouettes.
Menswear collection
The menswear collection offers a modern balance between comfort and sophistication. A shawl-collar cardigan in a luxurious wool-cotton blend and a warm roll-neck jumper with a traditional Fair Isle pattern bring atmosphere to cold days. For a more dressed-up look, there is a double-breasted blazer in Italian cotton velvet with matching trousers – a contemporary interpretation of classic eveningwear.
Womenswear collection
The womenswear collection consists of versatile pieces with subtle, refined details. A varsity-inspired cardigan made from organic cotton and wool features cable-knit accents and gold-coloured Gant buttons. A single-breasted blazer with satin lapels and matching tuxedo trousers, crafted from fine Italian wool, adds understated glamour to the collection.
The Gant gift edit
As part of the campaign, Gant introduces The Gant Gift Edit – a carefully curated gift guide that makes giving presents even more enjoyable. From timeless classics to warm winter favourites, each item is chosen to surprise and inspire, even the most difficult recipients.
The festive collection is available worldwide in Gant stores, via gant.com, and at selected retail partners.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com